Denmark will become the first European country to tell Syrian refugees they must return to their home country, saying it is now safe for them.

After stating that Damascus and its surrounding areas are safe, the Scandinavian nation has stripped 94 Syrian refugees of their residency permits.

Syrian migrants stripped of their status will be sent to deportation camps, however, they won't be forced to leave the country.

"We have made it clear to the Syrian refugees that their residence permit is temporary. It can be withdrawn if protection is no longer needed," Denmark's immigration minister Mattias Tesfaye toldThe Telegraph.

Tesfaye said last month that his country has been “open and honest from the start” with Syrian refugees.

The Danish immigration minister underlined that his country would “give people protection for as long as it is needed,” however, “when conditions in the home country improve, a former refugee should return home and re-establish a life there.”

The decision came after the immigration department decided to enlarge safe areas in Syria by adding the Rif Dimashq Governorate, which includes Damascus.

Despite Germany’s decision to deport criminals back to Syria, Denmark would be the first European nation to tell ordinary Syrian refugees to return to their country.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen recently said that her country’s goal is to receive 'zero' asylum seekers under the strong anti-migration policy.

Denmark’s decision is being criticised by human rights groups.

“That the Danish government is seeking to force people back into the hands of this brutal regime is an appalling affront to refugee law and people's right to be safe from persecution,” says Steve Valdez-Symonds, Refugee and Migrant Rights Director at Amnesty International.