From a list of countries where humanitarian crises are set to worsen in 2021, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) has ranked Yemen most at risk of becoming a fully-fledged humanitarian catastrophe as result of escalating conflict and widespread disease and famine.

The level of death and suffering is staggering. More than 112,000 people have lost their lives as a direct result of the violence, including 13,000 civilians in targeted attacks, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project. More than 20 million Yemenis are dependent on some kind of humanitarian aid – be it food, medical or otherwise – as cholera and Covid-19 stalk the country.

Worryingly, these horrors are about to become measurably and materially worse, given the cruel abandonment by those responsible for Yemen’s death and destruction.

On Monday, the United Nations announced it had raised less than half of the $3.85 billion it had targeted from 100 countries for humanitarian efforts in Yemen, in what UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres described as a “disappointing outcome.”

“Millions of Yemeni children, women and men desperately need aid to live. Cutting aid is a death sentence,” said Guterres said in a statement.

This should be read in no other way than the international community cruelly abandoning the Yemeni people, who, for no fault of their own, have been caught in the middle of an international proxy war, with Iran-backed Houthi militias on one side and the Saudi-UAE led coalition on the other, with the United States and United Kingdom supplying the missiles, bombs and satellite tracking technologies.

The UK government deserves added condemnation, however. Its decision to cut its aid by half came just one week after the international aid agency Oxfam accused it of “prolonging” the war in Yemen through the sale arms to Saudi Arabia, saying it had issued 1,697 arms export licences for bombs and missiles totalling $8.6 billion since 2015.

“Abandoning a forgotten country and people is inconsistent with our values, weakens our moral authority and reduces our influence,” said former UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. “We should be increasing the scale of our support in the face of such suffering - to cut it at this moment of extreme peril is incomprehensible."

In fact, the UK authorised the sale of $1.88 billion worth of arms to Saudi Arabia in the first three-month period - July to September 2020 – after a one-year ban on weapon sales expired in July.