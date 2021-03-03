Switzerland will vote on March 7 in a public referendum on whether to ban the niqab, burqa and other full-face coverings which critics slam as “deeply racist and sexist” for singling out and targetting Muslim women.

“This is clearly an attack against the Muslim community in Switzerland. What is aimed here is to stigmatise and marginalise Muslims even more,” says Ines Al Shikh, member of Les Foulards Violets, a Muslim feminist collective in Switzerland which is at the forefront of campaigns against the ban.

“We don’t want to give an Islamophobic party the possibility of introducing an article banning women from choosing to wear whatever they want to wear into the constitution. We believe this is paternalistic, sexist, and racist to tell women how they should dress in public,” she tells TRT World.

The niqab, a face covering, is a form of religious practice observed by some Muslim women. According to current estimates, the total number of niqab wearers in Switzerland ranges from less than 30 to 130 individuals. Moreover, most niqab wearers are tourists who come to the Alpine country for vacation, which prompted the Swiss government in January to urge voters to reject the ban.

“A nationwide ban would undermine the sovereignty of the cantons, damage tourism and be unhelpful for certain groups of women,” the government said in a statement.

The “certain groups of women” are Muslims.

While the government opposes it on economic grounds, campaigners argue that it’s more about Islamophobia and controlling women in the public sphere.

According to 20 Minuten and Tamedia, media companies that conduct regular polls on the topics of national referenda, those who support the ban are still leading, but the lead is getting smaller.

Based on the latest polls conducted last week, those rejecting the ban on the veil have grown by 6 percentage points since the previous poll on February 10.

“We don't know if we can expect the law to be refused or accepted by the people, but what we see now is that our campaign has made a huge difference in that the civil society in Switzerland has really moved in our way," says Shikh. "And the campaign has been a success until now.”

However, 59 percent of those eligible to vote still support the ban, according to the poll.

“Despite the falling support, the adoption of the initiative remains likely, according to the forecasting model, which includes historical data and previous polls,” it says.

This is echoed by the Swiss Public Broadcasting Corporation, which suggests the ban may go through easily without a “political upset”, “as anti-Islamic sentiment is no longer taboo”.

Switzerland would not be the first European country to crack down on the religious freedoms and dress of Muslim women: France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Latvia, and Bulgaria have all passed legislations targeting Muslim women’s dress in particular.