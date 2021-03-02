Cooperation between Turkey and France can contribute greatly to security, stability, and peace efforts in the world, the Turkish president said in a conversation with his French counterpart on Tuesday.

“As two powerful allies within NATO, we can provide significant contributions to efforts for security, stability, and peace in a vast geography extending from Europe to the Caucasus, from the Middle East to Africa,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a video conference with Emmanuel Macron, Turkish Presidency said in a statement.

He noted that 2021 marks the centennial of the Ankara Agreement, which is the basis of Turkish-French bilateral relations, and said the two countries have “great cooperation potential.”

READ MORE:France pulls out of Mediterranean operation after Turkey tensions

Erdogan said the two countries can take joint steps to fight terrorism, stressing that the menace threatens both countries and their people.