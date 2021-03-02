Austria has come under the criticism of the Council of Europe’s Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) for not doing enough to tackle corruption in the country's judiciary and parliament.

In a report published on Monday, GRECO concluded that Austria has implemented only two of the 19 recommendations made in 2017.

It suggested that the nation has a very low level of compliance when it comes to the recommendations made regarding the prevention of corruption among members of parliament, judges and prosecutors.

GRECO has encouraged the Austrian Parliament to “seriously deal” with problems related to transparency in the legislative process, and to establish a code of conduct.

GRECO openly regretted the country’s persistent lack of progress in doing this.

The report says by looking at recent polls, more than 30 percent of Austrians consider it acceptable to offer a gift in order to gain an advantage from public administration or a public service - this is quite a bit higher than the EU average.

The Council of Europe also said Austria's “anti-corruption policies for parliamentarians are still at an early stage.” The report urges that the anti-corruption policies “should be recalled that before 1 January 2013, bribery of parliamentarians was criminalised very narrowly.”

GRECO offers a framework that should seek to prevent gifts and other benefits going to MPs as a result of their political and parliamentary works, the report underlined

When it comes to the judiciary, GRECO said many of the recommendations have not yet been finalised by Austrian officials.