President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pledged that Turkey will strengthen the right to a fair trial as well as freedoms of expression and organisation in the country as part of his government's new Human Rights Action Plan.

Speaking at the Human Rights Action Plan presentation meeting in Ankara on Tuesday, Erdogan announced that the plan which was promised in recent months as part of a series of legal reforms would improve the judiciary system, adding that no one can be deprived of their freedom because of their thoughts.

“We are launching comprehensive work to amend political parties and election legislation to strengthen democratic participation, " Erdogan said.

Turkey's new human rights action plan is expected to be implemented in two years, he said.

The human rights plan comes weeks after the president said "the future of Turkey lies with the EU" during a video conference with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Union Commission.

On Tuesday, he reiterated his views on bringing the two together. "Turkey will accelerate efforts on EU visa liberation process," he said.

Trials and due process

As part of a nine-point plan, Erdogan outlined measures to improve the judicial system in areas, including nationalisation of land, the trial of minors and steps to ensure a speedy trial.

The plan also includes measures to bolster the people's right to a fair trial, Erdogan said.

An independent committee to monitor penal institutions will be set up with participants from the bar, non-governmental organisations as well as universities.

The president's outlined measures included the simplification of applications for lawsuits, cutting down on associated bureaucratic fees and a reduction in time administrative procedures take from a maximum of 60 days to 30 days.

A Human Rights Compensation Commission will cover the costs of litigants during lengthy trials, he added.

He said the government was also reviewing prosecution of crimes related to the press and the internet.