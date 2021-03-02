Myanmar’s security forces have used live fire and stun grenades, turning to the use of force once again to disperse determined protesters who keep returning to the streets to protest last month’s military coup.

Tuesday’s use of force against demonstrators comes as foreign ministers from Southeast Asian countries prepared to discuss ways to deescalate Myanmar’s political crisis.

The talks on Tuesday will come two days after the bloodiest day of unrest since the military removed Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government a month ago, unleashing anger and mass street protests across Myanmar.

Police in Yangon, Myanmar's biggest city, used tear gas against the protesters.

Protesters, many wearing hard hats and clutching makeshift shields, had gathered behind barricades in different parts of the city to chant slogans against military rule.

"If we're oppressed, there will be explosion. If we're hit, we'll hit back," demonstrators chanted before police moved in firing stun grenades to scatter crowds in at least four different places in the city.

There were no reports of any injuries in Yangon but several people were wounded in the northwestern town of Kale when police fired live ammunition to disperse a crowd, according to a democracy activist and a reporter in the town.

"Several are injured, two are in critical condition," activist War War Pyone said.

Hospitals and police in the area could not be reached for comment. The military spokesmen did not answer telephone calls.

At least 21 protesters have been killed since the turmoil began. The army said one policemen was killed.

The UN said it believed at least 18 people in several cities were killed on Sunday alone when security forces opened fire to disperse demonstrating crowds. Funerals were being held Tuesday for several of the victims.

The authorities also detained more than 1,000 people over the weekend, according to the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

The coup on Febraury 1 halted Myanmar's tentative steps towards democracy after nearly 50 years of military rule, and has drawn condemnation and sanctions from the United States and other Western countries, and growing concern among its neighbours.

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) would be frank when they meet by video call on Tuesday and will tell a representative of Myanmar's military they are appalled by the violence.

In a television interview late on Monday, Balakrishnan said ASEAN would encourage dialogue between Suu Kyi and the junta.