Turkey has announced it is lifting weekend lockdowns in low- and medium-risk cities and limiting the restrictions to just Sundays in high- and very high-risk areas as it starts a "controlled normalisation" of coronavirus measures, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Turkey's biggest city, Istanbul, was categorised as high risk, while the capital Ankara was in the medium-risk category.

President Erdogan said in a press conference on Monday evening that the list of measures would be updated every two weeks on a province-by-province basis.

Turkey's Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun, posted on Twitter the major decisions taken regarding the new coronavirus measures discussed in the last cabinet meeting saying that the goal is to complete the "controlled normalisation" process in the country as soon as possible.

Curfew lifted in many provinces

Altun also tweeted that curfews will be completely lifted in low- and medium-risk provinces but will remain in place on Sunday for a while in high and very high-risk provinces.

The country's nationwide curfew from 9pm to 5am will continue, Erdogan added.

Erdogan also said that all preschool education institutions across Turkey, as well as elementary schools and grades 8 and 12, will resume in-person classes.

He also mentioned that education will begin in low and medium-risk provinces, in addition to other levels including secondary schools and high schools.

"Face-to-face education will start in low- and medium-risk provinces of Turkey, including in middle and high schools," he added.