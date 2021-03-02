With Democrat Joe Biden’s election as US president, many Iranians were living in the hope that a new peaceful era could start between Washington and Tehran after four turbulent years under Donald Trump’s maximum pressure campaign.

But now many feel disappointed as the Biden administration signals that Trump’s sanctions will stay in place and that America expects Iran to show restraint across the Middle East to persuade Washington to return to the nuclear deal.

“Iranians have come to believe that the Biden administration is nothing but Trump 2.0. They doubt it is serious about diplomacy with Iran unless it can force Iran to accept a less-for-more kind of bargain,” says Ali Vaez, director of the Iran project at the International Crisis Group (ICC).

“With its reluctance to offer Iran any meaningful sanctions relief, the Biden administration has strengthened those inside Iran who argue that US enmity towards Iran is implacable and that Washington only understands the language of force,” Vaez tells TRT World.

Fatima A Karimkhan, a Tehran-based Iranian journalist, expressed views on the matter that were similar to those of Vaez.

“The hope which was growing after the US election is no longer alive in Iran. There was an old idea which has described (US) Democrats as more dangerous than Republicans for Iran and now most people are repeating it again,” Karimkhan tells TRT World.

“The power of hardliners is increasing in Iran and they might be the winner of the upcoming election,” says Karimkhan. If Europeans and Americans want to understand what’s going on in Tehran, they can check the current composition of the Iranian parliament, which has been dominated by hardliners after the recent general elections, she adds.

But after Trump’s maximum pressure campaign and Iran’s recent disappointment with Biden, even distinguishing a hardliner from a moderate has become difficult in Tehran, says Mehmet Bulovali, an Iraqi-Kurdish analyst. “No moderates are left in Iran anymore,” he tells TRT World.

Even the Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, can no longer be called a moderate, according to Bulovali. “You can call him someone, who has originated in the movement of moderates,

whose political stances have been dissipated in the face of so many hardliners,” he says.

Political infighting within Iran's leadership has now spread to different conservative blocks and ceases to be just a struggle between moderates and hardliners, he adds.

But practically speaking, the political infighting has been realised between the weakening Rouhani government and the strengthening of the Revolutionary Guards-led forces, according to Bulovali.

Deep state planning

While different Iranian political factions continue to keep tabs on each other’s power games, most elites interestingly appear to agree on one particular issue, which is the stabilisation of the nuclear deal, according to Vaez.

US sanctions, accompanied by a deadly pandemic, have appeared to hurt the Iranian economy the most. In the face of approaching elections, none of the Iranian political factions want to be seen as enablers of the ongoing painful sanctions. As a result, they all defend the revitalisation of the nuclear deal to buy the popular sentiment, Vaez says.