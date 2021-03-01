Turkey's economy has grown 5.9 percent in the fourth quarter and 1.8 percent in 2020 as a whole, annual data showed, emerging as one of only a few globally to avoid a contraction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Propelled by a burst of credit in mid-2020, fourth-quarter GDP grew 1.7 percent from the previous quarter on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

A surge in gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the second half of the year that surpassed Turkey's potential rate was driven by a near doubling of lending by state banks to face down the initial wave of the virus.

While outperforming all emerging market (EM) and G20 peers except China, Turkey's growth came at a price: The cheap lending accelerated a record drop in the lira, drew down the country's foreign currency reserves and helped push inflation to 15 percent.

Also, few jobs were created.

'Price stability is priority'

The recovery was "unbalanced and ultimately exacerbated some of the country's external vulnerabilities," said Jason Tuvey, senior EM economist at Capital Economics.

Financial sector activity surged more than 21 percent last year, driving overall growth, the data showed.

Tourism and other services activity dropped by 4.3 percent and the construction sector, an engine of growth in years past, shrank 3.5 percent.

The lira firmed to 7.351 against the dollar after the GDP data and was 1 percent stronger on the day.