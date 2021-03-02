Facebook is considering adding facial recognition to its smart glasses set to launch this year, if it can legally do so. Andrew Bosworth, Facebook’s vice president of augmented and virtual reality, announced the proposal at a company wide meeting last week.

The potential move comes amidst global debate about privacy in the age of big tech. Facial recognition technology in particular is often used in the name of “safety”, but has been linked to oppressive and genocidal practices, racist policing policies, and other daily security risks.

Facebook itself faces broad criticism and skepticism over its privacy practices. In 2019, the Federal Trade Commission punished Facebook, which agreed to pay a record $5 billion fine to settle a data privacy probe linked to the Cambridge Analytica scandal. And it’s only one event in its long, problematic privacy protection record.

“The real question is whether we will be able to recognize any faces at all, and we don’t know. Legally, the answer might be no, if you’re familiar with BIPA [Biometric Information Privacy Act] in Illinois ... people are making face recognition illegal,” said Bosworth, according to a Buzzfeed News report, suggesting that Facebook’s primary concern had to do with the legality of such software more than the ethical and privacy implications, though the Chief Diversity Officer said that the company would have to consider the potential for discrimination and other harmful outcomes.

"Face recognition is a hugely controversial topic and for good reason and I was speaking about how we are going to have to have a very public discussion about the pros and cons," he said.

So what are some of the debates, and what are their implications in an increasingly digitised world?

What are the concerns?

The main concerns include racist and discriminatory policing; potential for state abuse; stalkers; and general safety, civil liberties, and privacy concerns.

Wearable facial recognition technology for everyday use can give a lot of power to abusers or anyone with nefarious intentions, as it allows users to track and learn about someone based on just their face. This can pave the way for stalking, and endangers women and children in particular.

One of the most extreme examples can be found in China, where facial recognition technology is used to surveil society writ large; every single citizen of China is logged in the state system, which is used to track and monitor their activities and behaviour. The Muslim Uighur population is targeted in particular, and the technology, along with other tools, is used as part of a mass campaign against the minority group, which has been called a genocide by human rights organisations, and some states like Canada.

In the United States, facial recognition has been used by law enforcement, but it is rife with controversy, not only regarding privacy concerns, but also due to racist and discriminatory algorithms and utilisation.