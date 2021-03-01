Nirav Modi, a celebrity Indian jeweler at the center of a multi-billion dollar fraud investigation, can be extradited back to India, a UK court ruled last week.

It’s a case that has roiled India’s banking industry. Nirav — no relation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi — is being held in Britain since March 2019 as part of an investigation into his business, which at its height owned diamond stores at New York’s Madison Avenue and Old Bond Street in London.

Using loopholes in the audit system of state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB), one of the largest in India, Nirav was able to get trade finance loans of around $2 billion — money he did not return.

Never before had such a large fraud hit the banks in the world's fifth largest economy, which has for decades relied on public sector banks (PSBs) to fuel its growth.

The case has put a spotlight on PSBs, which are laden with non-performing assets (NPAs), loans which are unlikely to be repaid. In the past 12 years, the Indian government has pumped $52 billion of taxpayers’ money to keep PSBs afloat.

“Public sector financial industry has played a stellar role — call it a nation building role,” said Tamal Bandyopadhyay, a financial journalist and author of Pandemonium: The Great Indian Banking Tragedy.

“It’s been about 51 years since the banks were nationalised and they have served the purpose of financial inclusion, the purpose of taking banking to the hinterland and bringing more people into the banking net,” he told TRT World.

Once a saviour, now a burden

Nirav Modi spent lavishly on events showcasing his diamond pieces. Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley appeared in advertisements for his rings and necklaces.

And that business, the luxury, and glamour, was in part funded by the PNB’s Brady House branch in Mumbai.

It was from there that Gokulnath Shetty, a mid-tier PNB employee, who received only one promotion in his 36-year career at the bank, helped Nirav borrow $1.77 billion in trade finance loans for seven years starting in 2011.

Around a dozen PNB officials are facing charges, which range from active participation in the fraud to negligence. How such a big fraud remained undetected has embarrassed not just PNB’s top brass but also those at the Reserve Bank of India and India’s finance ministry, which oversees the PSBs.

But high-profile bad governance cases such as the one which involved billionaire Vijay Mallya, the owner of Kingfisher Airlines, are not what have marred the balance sheets of these banks.

“They are not the rule, they are exceptions,” said Bandyopadhyay, on the governance issues at PSBs.

Unlike private banks, which are driven by profits, New Delhi has used public-sector creditors to pursue developmental goals such as ensuring that people in rural areas have banking services and small businesses can get loans.

Public sector banks grew rapidly after the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, of the opposition Congress party, nationalised the banking sector in 1969.

Since then, banking services including loans for small businesses rapidly increased as the state-run banks opened thousands of branches and mobilised deposits from households.

“After nationalisation, the breadth and scope of the Indian banking sector expanded at a rate perhaps unmatched by any other country. Indian banking has been remarkably successful at achieving mass participation,” Abhijit Banerjee, a MIT economist and a Nobel Laureate, wrote in a paper.

In India’s next-door neighbour Pakistan, businessmen often point out that Islamabad wasn’t able to keep up with industrialisation because risk-averse private banks don’t back big-buck projects.

In India, PSBs, in which the government owns the majority share, account for two-thirds of all outstanding loans. Most of the banking assets in Pakistan are concentrated in the hands of privately-owned lenders.