Unrest has broken out in a southern Algerian town after a blogger and activist was handed a seven-year jail sentence for condoning acts of terrorism.

New website El Watan said on Monday protesters burnt tyres and blocked several roads in Ouargla, after a court in the town convicted Ameur Guerrache.

In a video posted on social media, protesters were seen hurling stones at police as tear gas filled the air.

Guerrache's mother appealed to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to release her 31-year-old son, in another video.

According to Algeria's prisoners' support group CLND, the activist was found guilty of condoning terrorism, incitement to acts of terrorism and illegal gatherings, and offending the president.

