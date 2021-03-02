Turkey will soon open new embassies in Togo and Guinea-Bissau raising its diplomatic representation to 42 missions since Turkey began opening-up to Africa in 1998.

Turkey’s interaction with Africa between 1923-1998 was low. There are two reasons behind this. First, Turkey as a newly established Republic had very few economic resources to pursue a foreign policy with an African dimension. Second, Turkish Foreign Policy (TFP) had a strict Western orientation from the early 1920s until the 1960s.

Even though the newly established Turkish Republic did not have the economic capacity for a comprehensive footprint in Africa, the first Turkish embassy opened in Sub-Saharan Africa, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 1926.

It also implemented health care measures in Madagascar against the plague in 1945. Its distance from Africa gradually decreased in the 1950s and it recognised all newly independent states during the decolonisation period.

Turkey enhanced its relations with the African continent by opening a consulate in Nigeria in 1956, and Ghana in 1957, and an embassy in Ghana in 1964.

It continued to open embassies soon after Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, and Sudan gained independence. This trend continued with embassies in Nigeria in 1962, in Senegal 1962, and in Kenya in 1968.

Last but not least, the first diplomatic visits between officials of Sub-Saharan African countries and Turkey took place with the visit of the Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selasiye to Turkey in March 1967, and the visit of Turkish President Cevdet Sunay to Ethiopia in December 1969.

Although Turkey sought to diversify its foreign policy in the mid-1960s and 1970s seeking support from the international community on the back of the Cyprus issue – this expected support was not achieved.

Due to its deteriorating relations with the US in the 1970s, Turkey’s eagerness for enhanced relations with African countries became more visible. It opened an embassy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1974 and sent medical assistance to Zimbabwe, as an early example of foreign assistance of Turkey to Africa, and in 1978 and signed an economic and technical cooperation (TET) agreement with Sierra Leone in 1979.

As Volkan Ipek, an academician specialising on Africa, stressed, the relationship in the first half of the 1980s was not lucrative because of the military coup in Turkey which lasted from 1980 until 1983. With a new civilian government in 1983, Turkey restarted the diversification of its foreign policy.

Accordingly, $10 million in foreign assistance was allocated for Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, Senegal, Somalia, and Sudan. The new government’s quest for improved relations with Africa aimed to rebuild centuries-old relations with the continent.

Turkey soon signed cooperation and TET agreements from 1987-1997 with Nigeria, Chad, Djibouti, Gambia, Zambia, Botswana, Sudan, Senegal, Ethiopia, Ghana and Guinea. Turkey also opened an embassy in Pretoria, South Africa in 1994 and Turkish President Turgut Ozal visited Senegal in 1996.

Opening Up Period 1998-2020