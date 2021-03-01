Kidnapping is a major problem in Nigeria.

Armed bandits and militants often carry out mass kidnappings of women and schoolchildren either for political reasons or to demand ransom.

Here are some of the recent kidnapping incidents in the West African country:

2021

February 26: Jangebe raid

Armed gang kidnaps 317 girls from the Government Girls Science Secondary School in the town of Jangebe, in northwestern Zamfara state.

Status: Police and the military launch joint operations to rescue the girls.

February 18: Bus seizure

Gunmen seize 53 passengers including 20 women and nine children from a state-owned bus in Kundu village in Niger state.

Status: They are released four days later.

February 17: Kagara kidnappings

Armed gunmen raid the Government Science College in Kagara, a district in the north-central Niger province, killing one student and kidnapping dozens of others – including 24 schoolboys, three teachers and eight relatives of school staff.

Status: Bandits free abductees 10 days later on February 27.

February 15: Niger state bus raid

Bandits stop a bus in north-central Niger province and abduct at least 21 passengers. At least 10 people are released on February 16.

Status: There's no clarity on the fate of 11 others.

January 23: Pirates kidnap sailors

Pirates kill one Azerbaijani and kidnap 15 Turkish sailors after attacking a cargo ship off Nigeria's coast.

Status: On February 12, Turkey announces rescue of all 15 sailors.

January 25: Kogi raid

Gunmen strike Kogi state in central Nigeria and kidnap 14 people. Five people are freed and others are held by the armed gunmen.

Armed gunmen kidnap 11 people, including eight orphans, in Abuja city.

Status: It's not known if the ransom demands were met and the kidnapped freed.

January 27: Wedding guests kidnapped

Armed gunmen kidnap 25 people coming back from a wedding in northeastern Taraba state.

Status: The kidnapped are rescued on January 31 after a major police operation.

January 28: Farmer community attacked

Bandits raid Bassa community in Shiroro area of north-central Niger state, kidnapping at least 50 people.

Status: There is no clarity on whether they were released or if the ransom was paid.