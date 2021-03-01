More than 400 European parliamentarians have urged leaders to use Joe Biden’s new presidency as an opportunity to stop what they term Israel’s “de-facto annexation” of the occupied West Bank.

A letter has been signed by 400 European politicians, including members of national legislatures and senates, as well as members of the European parliament.

Addressed to European foreign ministers and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the letter, seen by AFP, says "the Biden administration presents a chance to correct course," in Middle East diplomacy.

"The previous US administration left the conflict farther away from peace than ever," it added.

Former US president Donald Trump broke with much of the international consensus concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's "undivided capital" and moved Washington's embassy there, infuriating the Palestinians who claim the eastern part of the city as the capital of their future state.

Trump's Middle East 'peace' plan

Under Trump, the US State Department also said it no longer viewed Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank as illegal.

Trump's widely criticised Middle East peace plan ear-marked a substantial part of the West Bank for Israeli annexation.

While the Trump plan is dead, settlement expansion continues, with Israeli regularly approving the construction of new homes for Jews on occupied Palestinian territory.