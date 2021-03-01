Relatives of more than 300 girls who were abducted by gunmen from their boarding school in northwest Nigeria have endured an agonising wait for news amid rumours that they were released, while security forces have continued their search.

An armed gang kidnapped 317 girls from the Government Girls Science Secondary School in the town of Jangebe, in Zamfara state, at around 1 a.m. on Friday.

Two Reuters' correspondents saw a heavy military presence in state capital Gusau on Sunday, with army trucks moving in convoy and police checkpoints on major roads.

Zamfara police have worked alongside the army in a search-and-rescue operation since Friday.

The raid in Zamfara state was the second such kidnapping in little over a week in the northwest of the country, where schools have become targets for mass kidnappings for ransom. Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday urged state governments not to reward "bandits" with money or vehicles.

School kidnappings were first carried out by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province but the tactic has now been adopted by other militants whose agenda is unclear.

On Saturday, gunmen released 27 teenage boys who had been kidnapped from their school on February 17 in neighbouring Niger state.

Families waiting for good news

Parents in Zamfara are hopeful that they too will receive good news.