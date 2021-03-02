A former aide accusing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment condemned him Monday as a manipulative predator, rejecting an attempted apology in which he excused his behavior as “playful.”

Charlotte Bennett, who alleges Cuomo quizzed her about her sex life and asked whether she would be open to a relationship with an older man, said in a statement that the governor has “refused to acknowledge or take responsibility for his predatory behavior.”

“As we know, abusers – particularly those with tremendous amounts of power – are often repeat offenders who engage in manipulative tactics to diminish allegations, blame victims, deny wrongdoing and escape consequences,” wrote Bennett.

“It took (Cuomo) 24 hours and significant backlash to allow for a truly independent investigation,” she added. “These are not the actions of someone who simply feels misunderstood; they are the actions of an individual who wields his power to avoid justice.”

Bennett’s statement came as New York’s independently elected attorney general said she was moving ahead with an investigation into sexual harassment allegations that Bennett and another woman, former aide Lindsey Boylan, have lodged against Cuomo.

Attorney General Letitia James received a letter Monday from Cuomo’s office authorizing her to take charge of the probe after a weekend of wrangling over who should investigate.

The letter enables James, also a Democrat, to deputize an outside law firm to conduct an inquiry with full subpoena power. The findings will be disclosed in a public report, the letter said.

“This is not a responsibility we take lightly as allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously,” James said in a statement.

Cuomo has maintained he had never inappropriately touched or propositioned anyone.

Ross Garber, a lawyer who has represented former governors Mark Sanford of South Carolina and John Rowland of Connecticut, said Cuomo is “essentially handing his reputation to an outsider and saying, 'Have at it. Go find whatever you want and publish a report to the public about whatever it is you’ve concluded that I’ve done or not done.”

Cuomo’s support has plummeted amid dual crises, even among fellow Democrats. The harassment allegations come on the heels of accusations he covered up the true death toll of coronavirus on nursing home residents.

It’s quite a tumble for Cuomo, who had been widely celebrated for his leadership during the pandemic, particularly the daily news conferences where he sought to inform and reassure the public with charts, graphs and a machismo he dubbed “New York tough.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio and other elected officials have said that while Cuomo is under investigation, he should cede emergency powers he’s held since the pandemic began, nearly a year ago. The Legislature hasn’t taken any steps to revoke Cuomo’s emergency powers – set to expire April 30 – despite a push from Republicans, some Democrats, as well as the SUNY faculty union.