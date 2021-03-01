Mount Etna towers over eastern Sicily, Italy. It has never lain quiet for long: recently, in late February, it threw up volcanic bombs of more than 3,300 feet, illuminating the top of the mountain with a red flame.

Despite being Europe’s most active volcano, Etna’s latest eruptions have caused neither injuries nor evacuations.

But each time it roars, it leaves both geologists and onlookers astounded. Geologists have spent years monitoring its every quiver, rumble and belch.

Starting on February 16, Etna has sent up high fountains of lava which have rolled down the mountain’s eastern slope where luckily, there are no human settlements. The volcano has belched out ash and lava stones that have showered the southern side.

It has yet to fully stop being active.

The sporadic eruptions always attract the interest of millions around the world.

Has Etna been dangerous for Italians over time?

The formation of Etna is believed to have started more than 500,000 years ago with underwater eruptions that transformed the terrain. The land gradually rose over the years - you can see the city of Catania over it.

Etna is an active volcano and its impact area is constantly changing. There are many old villages around it.

The slope of Etna attracts local Italians due to its fertile volcanic soil. It allows farmers to produce citrus fruits, pistachios, wine and much other produce because of the rich ground it has at its disposal.

So, has Etna caused many deaths over history?