UN humanitarian agency has warned that more than 16 million people in Yemen would go hungry this year, with already some half a million people in the war-torn country living in famine-like conditions.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA, said on Sunday the risk of large-scale famine in the Arab world’s poorest country “has never been more acute,” adding that the years-long conflict, economic decline, and institutional collapse created enormous humanitarian needs in all sectors.

The stark warning comes a day before a pledging conference co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland.

In the port city of Hudaida, meanwhile, an overnight explosion hit a residential area in al Hawal district, killing at least five civilians and wounding three others, the UN mission in the strategic city said on Sunday.

READ MORE: 400,000 Yemeni children under 5 in danger of death by acute malnutrition

UN relief aid

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will appeal for $3.85 billion in relief aid for Yemen this year.

The response to the UN appeal is unlikely to meet expectations, given that the coronavirus pandemic and its devastating consequences hit economies around the globe.

Wealthy Gulf donors such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which contributed generously to UN appeals in 2018 and 2019, cut back drastically on aid to Yemen last year amid the pandemic and corruption in Yemen aid efforts.

READ MORE: World leaders must act now to save Yemen

Yemen's war

Yemen’s war started in 2014 when the Houthi rebels seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north.

The Saudi-led, US-backed coalition intervened months later to dislodge the rebels and restore the internationally recognised government.

The conflict has killed some 130,000 people and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.

The majority of Yemen's population lives in Houthi-held areas. The rebels have been implicated in stealing aid and using aid access to extort concessions and money.

The US, one of the largest donors to Yemen, already suspended millions of dollars in aid to Houthi-controlled areas after reports of theft and looting of relief supplies.

UN agencies have long complained of rebels stealing and rerouting food aid.