Syrian air defences have been activated in the capital Damascus and its southern suburbs to repel an Israeli missile attack, according to state media. There was no word on casualties.

Syrian state television reported on Sunday evening that Syrian air defences had responded to an "Israeli aggression in the vicinity of Damascus" after an explosion was heard above the capital.

SANA quoted an unnamed military official as saying that most of the Israeli missiles were shot down before reaching their targets near Damascus.

"Our air defences confront enemy missiles over Damascus," SANA said.

Asked about the report, an Israeli military spokesman declined comment.

Hundreds of strikes

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.