For materialistic scientists, coincidences are a matter of statistics, they happen to almost everyone at some point. However, people desperate to find meaning or order in their lives, are eager to interpret those coincidences in a way to impart meaning on them.

For Carl Gustave Jung, one of the icons of modern psychology, coincidences are related to an intangible process which cannot be explained by causes and effects, but instead by meaningful invisible connections or “synchronicity”, as he coined it in the 1950s.

Jung updated his definition of the term “synchronicity” from time to time. He also called it the principle of correspondence, which means everything is connected in a meaningful sense, in his book Aion, Researches into the Phenomenology of the Self.

"When coincidences pile up in this way, one cannot help being impressed by them – for the greater the number of terms in such a series, or the more unusual its character, the more improbable it becomes," Jung said.

He believed that due to the incomplete human understanding of nature, humankind “excludes observable facts from our understanding or else formulates them in an unjustifiably negative way...” to dismiss the possibility of coincidences as meaningful connections.

But others, like Gibb A. Williams, a psychoanalyst and the author of Demystifying Meaningful Coincidences, disagree with Jung and his passionate followers.

"You're looking for patterns. It's like you're on your own psychological scavenger hunt. You look for pieces to fit the puzzle. The completed pattern is experienced as a synchronicity," Williams said.

An interesting ‘coincidence’

One of the most famous cases of whether a coincidence hides a meaningful fact, or not, happened to Jung during a therapy session with a young female patient. She was a fierce rationalist.

Jung explained the famous incident in his book, Synchronicity: An Acausal Connecting Principle.

“A young woman I was treating had, at a critical moment, a dream in which she was given a golden scarab. While she was telling me this dream I sat with my back to the closed window. Suddenly I heard a noise behind me, like a gentle tapping. I turned round and saw a flying insect knocking against the window pane from outside,” the psychologist recounted.

“I opened the window and caught the creature in the air as it flew in. It was the nearest analogy to a golden scarab that one finds in our latitudes, a scarabaeid beetle, the common rose-chafer (Cetonia aurata), which contrary to its usual habits had evidently felt an urge to get into a dark room at this particular moment,” he continued.