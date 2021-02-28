A Russian military helicopter made an emergency landing for technical reasons in northeast Syria, Russia's Defence Ministry has said.

Syria's state media said there were casualties among the crew.

Russia joined Syria’s war in September 2015 and has since helped tip the balance of power in favour of Bashar al Assad’s regime.

Russian troops are deployed in different parts of Syria, including the northeast.

Syrian regime news agency SANA said the incident happened on Sunday morning near the village of Tel Tamr in northeastern Al Hasakah province.

One crew member was killed and others were wounded, the report said, without further details.

No firing impact