Police in Kazakhstan have detained dozens of protesters who were calling for the release of political prisoners in line with a resolution passed by the European Parliament.

Government opponents were attempting their first protest since the resolution called for the European Union to prioritise rights in its relations with Kazakhstan, saying there had been a "worrying deterioration" in the oil-rich country.

Roughly 50 protesters were detained in the largest city Almaty before they could gather near a city park, where the internet appeared to have been shut down.

'Systemic shortcomings'

Several of the protesters shouted "freedom to political prisoners" as they were manhandled into waiting vans.

The Central Asian nation's new president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has styled himself as a reformer and last year signed off on a law easing restrictions on public assembly.

But the European Parliament's non-binding February 11 resolution said "systemic shortcomings in relation to respect for freedom of association, assembly and expression" persisted.