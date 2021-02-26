TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey’s Galataport to become operational in April
As part of the Galataport project, new shopping malls, hotels, and a new Istanbul Modern building are planned to be built. The port will be renovated as part of the project.
Turkey’s Galataport to become operational in April
Galataport is a worldwide project that aims to draw 25 million visitors, 7 million tourists, and 1.5 million cruise passengers. / AA
By Neslihan Birtek
February 26, 2021

Istanbul’s major renovation project Galataport will be operational as of April, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“Galataport is a worldwide project with the potential of drawing 25 million visitors, 7 million tourists, and 1.5 million cruise passengers,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday during the inauguration of a historical movie theatre and cinema museum. 

As part of the Galataport project, new shopping malls, hotels, and a new Istanbul Modern building are planned to be built. The port will be renovated as part of the project.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Turkish economy well-positioned to compete on world stage

Turkey attracts tourists despite pandemic

Erdogan also said that holiday reservations for Turkey are booming, even amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

RECOMMENDED

“From every place that is lifting or easing travel restrictions, reservations for our country are booming,” he added.

Erdogan also highlighted the number of tourists visiting the country, which reached 52 million.

Following a restoration project, the historical movie theatre cinema museum opened its doors to visitors.

The historic Atlas Cinema and the Istanbul Cinema Museum in Istanbul’s teeming Beyoglu district are parts of Turkey’s Beyoglu Culture Road project, which covers an area from Galataport to Taksim Square linking cultural venues in the district, including Ataturk Cultural Center and the Galata Tower.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkish businesses stand out from competitors during pandemic

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal
Turkic world will leave its mark on this century: Erdogan