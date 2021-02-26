A newly declassified US intelligence has said that Saudi Arabia's crown prince had approved the operation to kill or capture a US-based journalist inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The release of the report on Friday is likely going to escalate pressure on Saudi Arabia as President Joe Biden's administration shifts its longtime and transactional relationship with the kingdom.

The central conclusion of the report was widely expected given that intelligence officials were said to have reached it soon after the brutal October 2, 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Still, since the finding had not been officially released until now, the public assignment of responsibility amounted to an extraordinary rebuke of the ambitious 35-year-old crown prince and was likely to set the tone for the new administration's relationship with a country Biden has criticised but which the White House also regards in some contexts as a strategic partner.

US Treasury Department said it would block assets and criminalise transactions with the Rapid Intervention Force, which a declassified intelligence report said was answerable to Crown Prince bin Salman, as well as former intelligence official Ahmed al Assiri.

Biden's actions in the first weeks of his administration appear aimed at fulfilling campaign promises to realign Saudi ties after critics accused his predecessor, Donald Trump, of giving the Arab ally and major oil producer a pass on gross human rights violations.

Kingdom 'completely rejects' US assessment

Saudi Arabia on Friday said it "completely rejects" the US intelligence report.

"The government of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia completely rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report pertaining to the kingdom's leadership, and notes that the report contained inaccurate information and conclusions," the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

Activists react

Activists and rights groups, however, clamored for justice and sanctions against Saudi Arabia and MbS on social media.

“Thank you, Joe Biden for transparency about Jamal Khashoggi’s murder. Now we need sanctions on the Saudi prince responsible,” Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), a US-based human rights group founded by Khashoggi, said in a statement.

An “MbS-Khashoggi-killer” hashtag started trending after the release of the report.

Speaking after the report’s release, Yahya Assiri, a prominent Saudi dissident in exile who serves as the secretary general of a recently formed opposition group, the National Assembly Party, added his party’s support for the report’s findings but called for more stringent measures against MbS and those responsible.

“We renew our demands that those responsible must appear before an honest and fair international tribunal,” he said.

Hatice Cengiz, Khashoggi’s fiancee, tweeted: “#justiceforjamal”.

US slaps sanctions

"Those involved in the abhorrent killing of Jamal Khashoggi must be held accountable," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement on Friday.