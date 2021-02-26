In most countries, politicians receiving the Covid-19 vaccine have been greeted as a confidence-boosting measure aimed at reassuring populations about the safety of the vaccine and dispelling conspiracies.

When Lebanon received the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines on February 13 as part of the World Bank-financed Lebanon Health Resilience Project (LHRP), it was a moment of relief for the country facing several other pressing crises.

The economic crises of 2019 were only compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the Beirut Port blast, resulting in the country drawing to the brink of bankruptcy and political chaos.

The vaccine rollout in Lebanon, however, has fallen prey to cronyism. Reports of politicians skipping the queue and the rich and connected getting early access to the vaccine are becoming widespread.

An official from Amnesty International described what's happening in Lebanon as "not surprising in a country where corruption is endemic."

Unlike most other countries, in Lebanon, the expectation is that politicians who often inspire little public confidence, should wait their turn to get the vaccine.

In a survey by the World Bank, only 4 percent of people in Lebanon thought that the government was good at creating jobs, where 95 percent thought they could only get a job through connections.