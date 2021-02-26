Ten years after the start of the Arab Spring, many of the countries with demonstrations for dignity, freedoms, democracy, and justice have spiralled into war, or re-instated suppressive autocratic regimes. The mass uprisings in 2011 were met with brutal clampdowns and violence, arrests, enforced disappearances, and intimidation campaigns in Syria, Egypt, Yemen, Libya and Bahrain.

Despite these challenges, activists in these countries continue to demand their rights. “New generations of MENA activists are continuing to work online, in the diaspora or setting up new organizations even in the most repressive of contexts,” said Amnesty International on the ten-year anniversary of the uprisings.

The prevalence and gravity of human rights violations across the region is a deeply sobering reality that makes it difficult to celebrate the 10-year anniversary. But what is clear is that governments who dismissed genuine grievances in 2011 are making the same mistake today. Human rights demands for a more dignified future are not going to go away. - Heba Morayef, Middle East and North Africa Director at Amnesty

In 2019 and 2020, fresh waves of protests in countries like Algeria, Iraq, Iran and Lebanon showed that “people’s belief in the right of peaceful assembly as a tool to bring about change has not faltered and that they will not be cowed by authorities’ brutality,” the rights watchdog said.

Here’s a brief look at how activists in these countries continue to strive for human and civil rights, even under some of the most difficult conditions after the Arab uprisings.

Tunisia

The self-immolation protest of Mohammed Bouazizi sparked Tunisia’s “Jasmine Revolution” and the wave of protests across the Arab world. The demonstrators succeeded in securing a democratic transition for the North African country, though many challenges remain. Today, civil society and rights organisations that flourished after the toppling of Ben Ali continue to lobby against corruption and for rights, through movements like Manich Msamah.

Syria

The Assad regime's violent crackdown on demonstrations turned into a war that has killed half a million people and displaced 6.7 million people within the country, and 5.5 million refugees outside the country. Despite bombardment, torture, disappearances, and other war crimes perpetrated by the regime, Syrian civil society, humanitarian, and health organisations within opposition-held Idlib and other areas maintain their efforts for rights and against oppression despite funding cuts, near-constant bombardment, and additional challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Syrian diaspora have also establishedcountlessorganisations and centres in Turkey, Europe and beyond, as well as online efforts to document war crimes, abuses, and advocate for Syrians. Just this week, Eyad al Gharib, a Syrian government official was convicted for crimes against humanity in a landmark case in Germany, thanks to hours of work by Syrians working with local rights groups.

Egypt