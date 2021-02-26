Three olympians and several other former gymnasts are taking legal action against British Gymnastics, saying they have been the victims of decades of physical and psychological abuse by coaches.

The litany of allegations by 17 female claimants includes bullying, controlling behaviour and inappropriate use of physical force against athletes as young as 6 years old in a “winning at all costs” mentality.

Their notice told British Gymnastics that they are seeking financial compensation and an acknowledgement of negligence. The law firm representing the group of women — now ranging from 15 to 43 years old — expects the number of gymnasts to increase and possibly include men.

'Landmark moment'

“This is a landmark moment in our campaign for justice,” claimant Claire Heafford, the campaign director of Gymnasts for Change, said in a statement. “This is not and has never been about a few bad apples, this is about decades of systemic abuse, encouraged and covered up by those at the top."

British athletes have come forward over the past year following allegations of abuse in gymnastics in the United States.

Larry Nassar, who served as USA Gymnastics women’s team doctor for years, used medical treatment as a guise for molesting hundreds of young athletes. He was sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison in 2018.

On Thursday, former US Olympic gymnastics coach John Geddert killed himself hours after being charged with turning his Michigan gym into a hub of human trafficking by coercing girls to train and then abusing them.

British Gymnastics last year announced an independent review of claims of mistreatment, and Jane Allen retired as chief executive in December.

The governing body said on Friday that it received the “letter before action” but declined to respond.

“It would not be appropriate or fair to all parties for us to make any comment until we have had the opportunity for it to be fully considered,” British Gymnastics said in a statement.

