On Thursday, the preliminary prototype of Turkey’s unmanned and electric version of the T629 helicopter was displayed for the first time.

The T629 attack helicopter, which has been under development by the Turkish Aviation and Space Industry (TAI), was exhibited during a ceremony in which Turkey’s General Directorate of Security also received its first T129 Tactical Reconnaissance and Attack Helicopter (ATAK).

The T629 helicopter project has been underway since 2017, and the TAI began assembling the first flight model of the chopper in 2019. It is expected to make its debut soon - this will bring new technologies to the Turkish aerospace sector. It will be unmanned and will have an electric power group.

Although there were no technical details given during the ceremony, it was announced previously that the T629 will weigh 6 tonnes and be equipped with 70 mm unguided missiles and L-UMTAS anti-tank missiles.

During Thursday’s ceremony, TAI’s Chairperson, Temel Kotil, said that they are proud to deliver the T129 ATAK helicopter to the General Directorate of Security.

The upgraded version of the chopper is currently in the inventory of Land Forces Command and the recently delivered helicopter to the General Directorate of Security is the new ATAK Phase-2 configuration. It is equipped with laser and radar warning systems.

Calling the T129 ATAK the best performing helicopter in high altitude, Kotil said that its engine power is not impaired due to temperature or altitude, and can provide efficient service in Turkey and its surrounding geography.

Kotil also stated that two more ATAK helicopters are set to be delivered to the General Directorate of Security in March.

How the choppers will help Turkish security forces