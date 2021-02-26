Sri Lanka has ended forced cremations of people who have died of coronavirus, after visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urged Colombo to respect the funeral rites of the island's minority Muslims.

The policy was decried by members of the South Asian nation's Muslim community who constitute 10 percent of the 21 million population.

While Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi did not give a reason in her announcement reversing the ban, official sources said Khan had raised the subject with both President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa during his trip earlier this week.

Dozens of demonstrators had used Khan's visit as an opportunity to call attention to the Sri Lankan government's disregard for Islamic burial customs and carried a mock coffin.

READ MORE:Sri Lanka Muslims stage protest denouncing Covid cremations

In response to the policy change, Khan thanked his Sri Lankan counterparts.

"I... welcome the Sri Lankan govt's official notification allowing the burial option for those dying of Covid 19," he said on Twitter.