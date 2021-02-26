On February 23, Politico first reported on the launch by Al Jazeera of a new digital platform aimed at attracting US right-wing audiences. The scoop had the effect of a bombshell among the Doha-based news network’s staff.

Al Jazeera has been a defining feature in the media environment of the Middle East and beyond. Since the inception of Al Jazeera Arabic (AJA) in 1996, the satellite-broadcasting network has been a perennial irritant for dictators in the Middle East. AJA had gained its reputation in the first decade following its launch by exposing the human rights abuses and corruption of Middle Eastern rulers.

As a result, AJA came under a lot of flak and pressure, and its journalists became persona non grata throughout the Middle East. While AJA gained popularity, it was disliked by virtually every regime in the region. However, even its enemies, such as Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Talal, concede that AJA is the people's channel and the voice of the Arab street.

With the launch of Al Jazeera English (AJE) in 2006, the Qatar-based network widened its footprint, reaching global audiences. Unlike its global competitors, such as the BBC and CNN, and unlike its sister channel Al Jazeera Arabic (AJA), which caters for Arabic-speakers, AJE positioned itself as representative of the 'Global South' and its peoples.

AJE's coverage at­tracted world attention during the Arab uprisings in 2011, giving the events unfolding in the region a human dimension that other news outlets rarely conveyed. These journalistic efforts were rewarded with the prestigious Columbia Journalism Award in 2011, bestowed by Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism.

Later on, the network established new media ventures. The inception of AJ+, a digital platform project targeting younger audiences, was a resounding success.

On the other hand, the launch of Al Jazeera America (AJAM) was a fiasco and became a textbook example of how not to venture into the US news business.

The journalists working for AJE, AJ+, and even AJAM were very often on the liberal side of the political spectrum. The editorial line of Al Jazeera and its different sub-brands stood habitually on the sides of the underdogs and the have-nots. Such a stance created an even stronger belief in the organisation's vision and mission among its staff members.

The decision to launch Rightly, a media platform targeting American conservatives, is an entirely new ball game for Al Jazeera. Not only have many of the network's staff members been baffled by this new venture, but members of the public are also asking questions about this new platform and whether it signals a shift in the editorial line.

A long-term strategic move?