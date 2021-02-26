In recent years, Turkey has completed or renewed 32 sports stadiums.

According to the data of the Youth and Sports ministry of Turkey, the total capacity of these stadiums, newly constructed and renovated by the state in the last two decades, has approached a million.

In the past week, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated two modern stadiums in the cities of Izmir and Adana.

In Izmir, the inaugurated Gursel Aksel Stadium, home to the Goztepe football club, has a capacity of 20,000.

The president also attended, via video conference, last week’s inauguration ceremony of the New Adana stadium which will be used jointly by the city’s two rivals, Adanaspor and Adana Demirspor.

Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu said Turkey has revolutionised by establishing sport facilities, including stadiums, in the last 19 years.

“We demolished the stadiums, most of which were out of life, and built stadiums at international standards," Kasapoglu said.

Minister Kasapoglu underlined that Turkish stadiums are more modern than those in several other countries.

"When we look at our stadiums, we are very far ahead in terms of both innovation and construction quality” he added.

Pointing out that stadiums should not be considered as facilities where matches are played every week or every two weeks, Kasapoglu said, "These stadiums, which I call 'Living stadiums', serve our people 24/7 with their facilities for other branches, halls, cafes and restaurants, shops. Complexes."