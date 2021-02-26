The Syrian regime led by Bashar al Assad is said to be responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands, as well as the displacement of half of its population since the beginning of the civil war.

A recent German court’s conviction against a low level member of the regime, Eyad al Gharib, gave hope to many who want to prosecute the Assad regime for war crimes and other criminal offences. Gharip received a four and half year sentence for his crimes against humanity.

Gharib worked for Syrian intelligence before seeking asylum in Germany in 2012 and confessed to some of his criminal involvement on behalf of the regime to gain asylum status.

“His alleged crime was to aid and abet Crimes Against Humanity by continuing to detain opponents of the Damascus government knowing that they would face torture. Such legal authority by a national court in Germany to impose a punishment on a Syrian acting under governmental authority in Syria contributes to the struggle to uphold accountability for international crimes,” says Richard Falk, a prominent international law professor.

Human rights groups applauded the German court decision as a result of a sophisticated alliance of different forces.

“Syrian survivors, lawyers, activists, and others have made intensive efforts to document war crimes and other abuses over the course of the decade-long conflict,” says Balkees Jarrah, Human Rights Watch’s associate director for international justice.

“A huge amount of information and possible evidence has been gathered that will no doubt provide powerful assistance to any criminal prosecution and this German case shows that those efforts are starting to bear fruit,” Jarrah tells TRT World.

Like most other countries, the Assad regime defends itself using the argument of ‘national sovereignty’.

Universal jurisdiction

The German court, however, which used the argument of universal jurisdiction to convict Gharib, is a reminder that the Assad regime can be held responsible for the crimes of which it is accused.

“This authority, known as Universal Jurisdiction, would mean that anyone who enters a country could be accused of committing a crime elsewhere provided sufficient evidence was presented to justify prosecution and that the defendant perpetrator was present or could be extradited,” Falk tells TRT World.

According to ‘universal jurisdiction’ another national court, other than that of Syria, could prosecute individuals like Assad and his collaborators for serious violations of human rights such as crimes against humanity, war crimes, genocide, and torture.

Germany accepts the principle of universal jurisdiction, whose legal logic is based on the idea that war crimes and torture might harm the international community and international order, which is supposed to be protected by every individual state, including Germany.

“This German decision deserves attention because it is the first time that such a claim has been successfully prosecuted in relation to the widespread pattern of criminality attributed to the Syrian Government in responding to the popular uprising that began in 2011 in the context of the Arab Spring,” Falk says.

While Jarrah thinks similarly to Falk, seeing cases like the recent German case as “an important first step in puncturing the wall of impunity in Syria”, she also hazards that those cases might not be good enough on their own, requiring a more comprehensive process for global justice.

“At the end of the day, universal jurisdiction efforts in Germany and elsewhere can help to fill gaps but cannot carry the full weight of the expectations of affected communities,” she views.

Like Falk and Jarrah, some prominent diplomats also find the decision historic, hoping that the verdict will pave the way for potential trials and punishments of other senior members of the Syrian regime.

“This is a very important signal to the tens of thousands of Syrians who have been victims of torture. It sends a very clear message to those in the Syrian regime and other actors who commit serious human rights violations: There is accountability,” said Christoph Hausgen, the German ambassador to the United Nations, in a statement.