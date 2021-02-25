Gangs of thieves have killed 18 people in several attacks in northern Nigeria's Kaduna state, the government said.

Gunmen on motorcycles stormed into several villages in Igabi and Chikun districts of Kaduna state, shooting residents, burning homes and stealing livestock, Samuel Aruwan, the state internal security commissioner, said.

"Security agencies have reported a sequence of attacks by armed bandits on soft targets in Igabi and Chikun local government areas occurring over the last 48 hours," he said in a statement.

Gunmen invaded Anaba village in Igabi district, killing seven people and burning "several houses along with warehouses and barns," Aruwan said.

In another attack, a gang stormed Barinje village in Chikun district, shooting eight people dead and abducting some residents.

Aruwan said the gunmen also wounded an "unspecified number" of people who were being treated in the hospital.