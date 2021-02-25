Qantas Airways does not expect to resume international travel apart from New Zealand until late October after the Australian population is vaccinated for Covid-19, the airline’s chief executive said.

The Sydney-based airline had been selling seats on international flights from July 1.

But there has been a huge surge in Covid-19 cases around the world since those July flights went on sale in early January, Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said. There are also new coronavirus variants emerging, he said.

Those tickets sold for flights after July 1 and before October 31 are being refunded.

“We are now planning for international travel to restart at the end of October this year in line with the day for Australia’s vaccine rollout to be effectively complete,” Joyce said.

Australia has started its immunisation programme with Pfizer’s vaccine this week and has deals with three other drugmakers. Most Australians will, however, be vaccinated using AstraZeneca.

The government expects vaccines will be made available to anyone who wants it by October.

But Australia plans to administer a second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine 12 weeks after the first, while the wait between doses of Pfizer is only 3 to 4 weeks, meaning some of those taking AstraZeneca might not have had their second shot until the end of October.