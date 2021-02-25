India and Pakistan's militaries have agreed to stop firing along their disputed and de facto border in Kashmir, where such gunfire has been frequent in recent months, often killing or maiming people living in the area.

"In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other's core issues and concerns which have propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence," a rare joint statement said on Thursday, referring to the military operations heads of the two countries.

The nuclear-armed neighbours signed a ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) - the de facto border in the Kashmir region - in 2003, but the truce has been fraying in recent years.

If implemented, the move would be a major step in defusing tensions in the highly militarised Himalayan region, which is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety, and opens the possibility of a broader detente between the two nuclear-armed rivals.

Artillery, rockets and small arms fire have been regularly exchanged between troops on opposite sides of the border, killing hundreds since the original cease-fire was signed. Civilians are caught in the crossfire whenever violence erupts, with dozens killed every year.

US hails decision

The United States welcomed the decision and urged both sides to "keep building upon this progress."

"This is a positive step towards greater peace and stability in South Asia, which is in our shared interest and we encourage both countries to keep building upon this progress," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.

Cautiously optimistic

An official in New Delhi said the cessation was partly aimed at easing the fraught situation for civilians living along the border, who are regularly caught in the crossfire.

"We are cautiously optimistic that the violence levels and tensions along the LoC will come down," the official said, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

But India will not ease up on deployments along the LoC that aim to stop infiltration or counterinsurgency operations in the Kashmir valley, the official said.

