The body count from simultaneous riots at four prisons in Ecuador has risen to 79 as family members arrived to claim the remains of loved ones killed in hours of full-out gang warfare that left inmates decapitated and burnt.

Updating the toll from Tuesday's violent uprising, the SNAI prison authority said it had retaken control of the four targeted prisons, which jointly hold more than two-thirds of the country's inmate population.

The military had to be deployed to help quell the uprising.

The SNAI said 37 prisoners had died at two jails in the western port city of Guayaquil, 34 at a prison in Cuenca in the south, and eight in the central Andean town of Latacunga.

Several more were injured, as were a number of police officials.

The extent of the violence, described as an "unprecedented massacre" by Ecuador's human rights ombudsman, exposed the power of prison gangs and shocked the South American nation of 17 million people now looking for answers.

Families seek bodies

At Turi prison in Cuenca, private vehicles bearing caskets started arriving from daybreak on Wednesday.

Among the first on the scene was Rolando, who came to collect the body of a family member, but said he had been trying unsuccessfully for hours to get information out of police and soldiers guarding the jail.

"Nobody tells us anything, nobody wants to inform us or give us the names of those who are dead," said the 45-year-old who declined to provide his family name.

Digna Pacho, 63, said she had travelled 14 hours by bus to fetch the remains of her son. Christened Jacson, to her he was "Nato".

Pacho said she wanted to bury her son at home in the northern coastal city of Esmeraldas, hundreds of kilometres away in a place much warmer than the freezing plains around Cuenca.

"My son was serving a sentence of 35 years. He was accused of killing someone in a revolt in Esmeraldas," she told AFP, sitting trembling on the sidewalk, waiting.