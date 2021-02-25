Why did the British National Health Service (NHS) make a secretive deal with a private CIA-backed data mining firm with zero input from its millions of stakeholders?

Organisers at OpenDemocracy asked the same question and launched a lawsuit against the government this week for its contract with the spy tech giant.

In March, the British government revealed a patient datashare plan with Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Faculty and Palantir as part of an emergency response to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, the government had assured that the “Covid data store” was only until the end of the pandemic, after which the data would be destroyed. If the deals were to be extended, it was to go out in a public tender, according to legal correspondences when the deal was first announced.

Rather, OpenDemocracy reported, the government quietly signed a £23 million ($32.5 million) deal with the tech firm in early December that opened the way for Palantir's role in the NHS beyond Covid-19.

A Bureau of Investigative Journalism report also revealed that the Palantir deal was not an emergency measure as claimed: NHS chiefs were discussing collaboration with Palantir prior to the pandemic, in 2019, and that the firm was working on a product that “exclusively focused” on Britain’s healthcare market in January 2020.

The first confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK were in late January last year.

The digital panopticon is watching you

Why is the NHS's contract with Palantir such a big deal? For one, it was done “sneakily”, with no public input about how and the extent to which the government is sharing confidential health records and data with a US-based private spy firm. Second, OpenDemocracy underlines the hesitancy that many minority communities in the UK have toward the health system, and how secretive deals with controversial firms like Palantir can “damage what trust is left amongst ethnic communities, for migrants, and in the NHS family as a whole”.