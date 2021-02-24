According to a newly released report by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED) Project, the fragile situation in Kashmir has the potential to see violence exacerbate in 2021.

ACLED listed Kashmir, a disputed territory between India and Pakistan, as one of the 10 conflicts to watch for in 2021 alongside others such as Yemen, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The grim projection of the organisation is based on analysis of the events which took place in 2020, the most violent year since 2016 when the region witnessed months-long protests against India. They had been triggered by the killing of popular rebel commander Burhan Wani.

Accusing the Indian government of virtually destroying any chances of peace in the region, ACLED pointed to India’s abrogation of Kashmir’s special status. New Delhi stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its autonomous status by dividing it into two centrally-ruled territories on August 5, 2019.

According to the report, a surge in activity of domestic and foreign militants in Kashmir could be the result of policy shifts ushered in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

It also added that in 2020, India focused on deflecting opportunities for negotiation and tightening control of Kashmir, while promoting pro-Indian politics in Jammu and Kashmir. At the same time, Indian forces used the coronavirus lockdown to strengthen intelligence gathering and to intensify military operations.

ACLED, a non-governmental organisation specialising in disaggregated conflict data collection, analysis, and crisis mapping, claims that India and Pakistan are unlikely to make the necessary effort to sort out the conflict bilaterally in the near future.

Pakistan and India have been accusing each other for violating the 2003 border cease-fire agreement. New Delhi’s Home Ministry said that Islamabad violated the agreement 5,133 times, while Pakistan accused Indian troops of violating the agreement more than 1,600 times in 2020.

The report also mentioned the killing of dozens of civilians and soldiers, saying they were the highest since the signing of the border agreement in 2003.