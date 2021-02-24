Venezuela has expelled the European Union's ambassador to Caracas, giving her 72 hours to leave the country, Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said, in a response to new EU sanctions against top officials.

"Today, by decision of President Nicolas Maduro, we presented to Mrs Isabel Brilhante ... her declaration as persona non grata," he told journalists in Caracas on Wednesday.

Venezuela's National Assembly, controlled by Maduro's party, called on Tuesday for the government to expel the ambassador a day after EU foreign ministers agreed to sanction 19 Venezuelan officials for "undermining democracy" and human rights abuses.

The move brought to 55 the total number of members of Maduro's regime targeted by asset freezes and travel bans by the bloc.

The EU expanded the list after rejecting a December legislative election that saw Maduro win total control of parliament after an opposition boycott.

The election results were not recognised by the EU, the United States or several Latin American countries.

Calls to reverse decision