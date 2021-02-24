WORLD
3 MIN READ
Philippines to probe use of illegal Covid-19 vaccines
Radio and TV host Ramon Tulfo said that he received a dose in October from a batch of smuggled vaccines that was also given to President Rodrigo Duterte's bodyguards.
Philippines to probe use of illegal Covid-19 vaccines
A health worker in Pasig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 16, 2021. / Reuters
February 24, 2021

The Philippines health ministry says it will investigate the illegal use of unauthorised Covid-19 vaccines, after a presidential advisor admitted to receiving shots of a Sinopharm vaccine smuggled into the country.

Ramon Tulfo, a celebrity radio and television host and special envoy to China, revealed in his newspaper column on Feb. 20 and again in an interview with One News that he received a dose in October from a batch that was also used by President Rodrigo Duterte's security detail.

"I got hold of vaccines from a friend who smuggled it into the country," Tulfo told One News.

News last month of Duterte's bodyguard unit taking the vaccine, which it said was without the president's knowledge, prompted criticism from lawmakers about privileged access and flouting of laws.

Vaccines on black market 

Several government officials also received Sinopharm shots, Tulfo said, adding to speculation that vaccines were available on the black market.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved use of the Sinopharm vaccine, making its importation and distribution illegal. Sinopharm has not sought emergency use authorisation in the Philippines.

RECOMMENDED

"We are investigating because it's not good to learn of these inoculations that did not go through proper procedures," FDA chief Rolando Enrique Domingo said.

Philippine Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire said recipients of unauthorised vaccines were also accountable.

Calls to Sinopharm in China were unanswered, and a spokeswoman for its unit developing Covid-19 vaccines has yet to respond to written queries.

Tulfo, 74, said he had wanted to test the vaccine's efficacy as he was applying to be a distributor.

"I don't feel guilty about it," he said.

The Philippines has yet to start immunisations or receive any Covid-19 vaccines that it has approved for emergency use, despite having one of highest number of cases and deaths in Asia.

READ MORE: Latest Covid-19 updates 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
'No nuclear, stop killing protesters': Trump sets terms for Iran talks
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry