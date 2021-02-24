Nearly half of religious and nearly a quarter of secular Israeli Jewish youth support stripping the citizenship of Palestinian citizens of Israel, while most ultra-Orthodox youth expressed hatred towards Arabs, a recent survey found. The survey comes in the backdrop of an increasingly hawkish Israeli society, where youth identify as right-wing at higher levels than their parents.

The study by the aChord Center of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem asked 1,100 youth between the ages of 16 and 18 about perceptions and attitudes towards social groups with the aim of creating a “map of hatred”, according toHaaretz.

According to the study, secular Jewish youth felt hatred towards the ultra-Orthodox and Arab communities at similar levels, at 23 and 24 percent, respectively. Religious and ultra-Orthodox youth overwhelmingly expressed hate towards their fellow Arab neighbours and co-citizens, at 42 and 66 percent, respectively. There are nearly 2 million Palestinian Arabs in Israel, making up a little more than one-fifth of the Israeli population.

Among Palestinian citizens of Israel, the numbers in the index were much lower overall. Arab youth supported stripping the right to vote of the secular, religious, and ultra-Orthodox at 9, 13, and 16 percent, respectively.

The high rate of hateful expression in the questionnaire despite general expected hesitance to express such sentiments “may indicate that hate speech is perceived as an accepted social norm," according to the study, reports Haaretz.

“Not right-wing enough”