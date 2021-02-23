Boko Haram militants have killed 10 people and injured 21 others with mortar shells in Nigeria's volatile city of Maiduguri, local militia and residents told AFP news agency.

The insurgents fired two volleys of explosives on the city, hitting the densely populated Adamkolo and Gwange neighbourhoods, they said.

"We have six dead in Adamkolo and four others in Gwange from the mortar explosions," militia leader Babakura Kolo told AFP.

"The explosives were fired by Boko Haram terrorists from Kaleri on the outskirts of the city," he said.

Nearly two dozens wounded

At least 16 people were injured in Gwange and five in Adamkolo, said another militiaman, Umar Ari, who gave the same death toll.

Eyewitness Sama'ila Ibrahim said the militants crossed the ditch fortification around Maiduguri into Kaleri, sending residents scrambling for safety with sporadic shooting.

"Luckily they didn't hit anyone. After shooting more minutes they left towards Boboshe," he said.

Ibrahim said the militants came through Boboshe village, a known Boko Haram enclave.

