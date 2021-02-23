It wasn't long before Mesut Ozil, the German-Turkish footballer, was back making headlines in the German again.

The 32-year-old midfielder walked away from Germany's national football team in 2018, citing racism both from within the team and broader German society. It was one of the most stinging critiques of Germany’s failure to learn how to integrate itself with the country’s Turkish population.

Now, the German press has a different gripe with Ozil: why he's singing the Turkish national anthem at his new team in Turkey.

Last month Ozil made the widely anticipated move from Arsenal, after seven and a half years, to the Turkish football club, Fenerbahce, in Istanbul.

However, some quarters of the German press are now frustrated that Ozil was caught slipping by singing Turkey's national anthem before the start of a game.

Turkey's national anthem is always sung in Turkey before most sporting games, much like it's sung in the US.

However, some in the German press drew attention to it because they say Ozil never sang Germany's national anthem. For his part, the midfielder has in the past said that while Germany's national anthem was being played, he would make a small prayer.

That explanation wasn't good enough for Germany’s press.

While Ozil hasn't commented on Germany's national anthem, the nationalistic tone of the lyrics has been a sticking point that has made some uncomfortable.

The German politician, Bodo Ramelow, even said that when he heard Germany's national anthem, he couldn't "get the image of the Nazi rallies from 1933 to 1945" out of his head.