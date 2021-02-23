In Somalia, a national election was scheduled to be held on February 8, but not only did the election not take place, a power vacuum was created and violence followed.

Experts are warning that the country may now slip back into a full-blown civil war if the crisis is not resolved. On February 23, a suicide bomber exploded his vest, killing at least two people when police stopped him at the entry of a police station in the capital Mogadishu. It has not yet been confirmed whether the attack was directly related to the election crisis.

Political impasse

The main reason for Somalia's stalled election was a disagreement between the central federal government and leaders of five semi-autonomous regions on the ground rules of holding an election.

The country had a clan-based electoral model where Somalis don’t go to the polls to vote. Instead there is an indirect system where clan elders choose special delegates, and they pick the country’s lawmakers. Those lawmakers then choose the president.

But last year in February, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, aka Farmajo, signed a new bill that allowed regular citizens to vote in elections. It was a move that was met with criticism from the opposition. They said the new system, “one person, one vote” would require an extension of Abdullahi’s term.

This would have been the first time that Somali civilians could directly vote since the Somali Civil War broke out in 1991.

After a series of meetings between the central government and regional leaders, a new electoral framework was tabled - in essence it was an updated version of the indirect election system.

The implementation phase of the framework, however, brought new hurdles. These included the makeup of the Federal Electoral Implementation team and how parliamentary seats would be allocated, particularly in the Gedo district of Jubaland state that borders Kenya.