Ukraine has accused Russia of targeted assassinations of "perceived opponents" in a case lodged at the European Court of Human Rights, the latest salvo by Kiev in a barrage of legal complaints against Moscow.

The case, which was filed last week, accuses Russia of carrying out "state-authorised" assassinations in Russia and on the territory of other states ... outside a situation of armed conflict, the court said on Tuesday.

It is the ninth case taken by Ukraine against Russia at the ECHR, which hears complaints over alleged breaches of the European Convention on Human Rights.

READ MORE:Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists begin prisoner swap

Ukraine also accuses Russia of failing to investigate the assassinations "and of deliberately mounting cover-up operations aimed at frustrating efforts to find the persons responsible", the court said.

The court did not provide details of the alleged assassinations.