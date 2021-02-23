WORLD
Suicide bomber targets mall in Somalia’s Mogadishu
No confirmed casualties; eyewitnesses say they saw two people wounded in the incident.
Somali secuity forces secure the site of a bomb attack in capital Mogadishu. / Reuters Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
February 23, 2021

A suicide bomber has blown himself up near a busy shopping mall and a police station in Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

There was no immediate confirmation of casualties in the aftermath of the explosion on Tuesday.

"A man blew himself up between the Mogadishu Mall and the Hamar Weyne District Police Station in Mogadishu,” said Ismail Mukhtar Oronjo, spokesman for the Information Ministry.

“He exploded while security forces were chasing him after the police identified him as a suspect before the bomb went off."

Eyewitness who spoke to AA over the phone said that they saw at least two people wounded.

Hamar Weyne is a major commercial district in Mogadishu and the second-busiest market in the capital.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but militant group al Shabaab, affiliated with al Qaeda, has claimed responsibility for recent attacks in the Horn of African country.

The latest attacks comes three weeks after an al Shabaab-claimed suicide and gun attack had killed at least nine people at the Hotel Afrik in Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

READ MORE:UN votes to crack down on Somalia's al Shabab militants

SOURCE:AA
