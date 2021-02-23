A suicide bomber has blown himself up near a busy shopping mall and a police station in Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

There was no immediate confirmation of casualties in the aftermath of the explosion on Tuesday.

"A man blew himself up between the Mogadishu Mall and the Hamar Weyne District Police Station in Mogadishu,” said Ismail Mukhtar Oronjo, spokesman for the Information Ministry.

“He exploded while security forces were chasing him after the police identified him as a suspect before the bomb went off."

Eyewitness who spoke to AA over the phone said that they saw at least two people wounded.