An analysis by The Guardianhas concluded that over 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have died in Qatar since the Gulf nation won the bid to host the FIFA World Cup.

The analysis was compiled using data collected from government sources.

The Guardian says an average of 12 migrant workers have died each week since December 2010, when FIFA voted Qatar as the hosts of the 2022 World Cup.

The research highlights Qatar's failure to protect its 2 million migrant workers, or look into the cause of the high rate of death among the workers.

The Guardian stipulates that "while death records are not categorised by occupation or place of work, it is likely many workers who have died were employed on these World Cup infrastructure projects."

The official causes of death include multiple blunt injuries due to a fall from height; asphyxia due to hanging and undetermined cause of death due to decomposition.

However, the most common cause is natural deaths, mostly related to acute heart or respiratory failure.

Previous reports by The Guardiansuggest that such identifications of death, which were often made without an autopsy, usually fail to provide a certain medical explanation for the cause of these deaths.

The Qatari government's lawyers in 2014 recommended an official investigation into the deaths of migrants from cardiac arrests as well as a law allowing for autopsies into such cases, the article said, neither of which were implemented.