On 5 October 2020, five imprisoned Yemeni journalists were released as part of a prisoner swap deal between their captors – the Houthi militias – and the internationally recognised government of Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, after being held and tortured for five years in a series of prisons in and around the capital Sanaa.

Four of their colleagues, however, remain in prison and have been sentenced to death, despite the protests of human rights groups around the world, which have accused the Houthi militias of targeting journalists for doing their job.

In this exclusive with TRT World, the five released journalists, Haitham al Shihab, Hisham Ahmed Tarmoom, Hisham Abdulmalik al Yousefi, Essam Amin Balgheeth and Hassan Abdullah Annab, break their silence to share details of their horrific ordeal with the world, and thus raising further concerns for the welfare of their colleagues who await execution, including Abdul Khaleq Amran, Akram al Walidi, Hareth Humaid, and Tawfiq al Mansour.

With the help of an interpreter, Haitham al Shihab, an unofficial spokesperson for the five freed journalists, describes the night of their arrest – 9 June 2015.

“We were doing our jobs as journalists after most of the journalists and activists had already left the capital Sanaa and the other Yemeni governorates as a result of Houthi oppression and their violations against the journalists,” said al Shihab. “Nine of us stayed along with a few other journalists in Yemen to cover the humanitarian situation and events in the different Yemeni governorates.”

Due to power and Internet outages in their area that night, the group gathered in search of accommodation with access to electricity, before eventually checking in to the Bahr al Ahlam Motel in Sanaa, which is where their five-year nightmare begins.

“At midnight, heavily armed elements affiliated with the Houthi militia raided the motel, ordered us not to move and to stay still while they were pointing their weapons at us. They confiscated our cell phones, laptops and whatever we had including our cameras, money and personal documents. They also insulted us and searched all the rooms,” said al Shihab.

The nine men were then herded into military vehicles adorned with “Houthi slogans” and then transported to Al Hasaba police station, where they were separated into two groups: the first group containing the four journalists who remain in prison awaiting execution, and the second containing the five who were eventually freed in October.

This first group was transferred to the Criminal Investigation prison, where they were held and interrogated for two days, before being reunited with their colleagues at Al Hasbara police station.

“We were distributed into different cells and they started interrogating us while torturing us physically and psychologically as we were summoned, blindfolded and handcuffed when we were taken individually to the interrogation room,” said al Shihab.

“They denied us food for several days, and sometimes denied us using bathrooms for 24 hours. We were exposed to different forms of physical and psychological torture while we were being interrogated in addition to being threatened to be placed in an armoury, so that we’d be killed by a Saudi-led coalition airstrike, a method the Houthis have used to kill our collegaues Abdullah Qabel and Yousif Al Aizari earlier.”

Abuse, torture and threats of execution

Nobody knew of the men's whereabouts. From the perspective of their loved ones, they had gone missing without a trace, presumed dead. Cruelly, the journalists’ Houthi captors denied their requests to contact their families.

Interrogation, abuse, solitary confinement, torture and threats of execution would become an almost daily occurrence for the men at al Thawra pretrial detention centre, the target of a number of Saudi-UAE airstrikes.

“We remember once when the prison director and a number of gunmen belonging to the Houthis broke into our cell. They took us out and beat us with sticks and electrical wires. The prison director was loading his gun and pointing it at us in addition to threatening us with his blade weapon,” said al Shihab.

Al Shihab recalled how Houthi prison guards dragged all nine of the journalists into a hall to listen to a speech given by leader of the Houthi revolution movement Abdul Malik Badreddin al Houthi on 21 September, 2015 to mark the first anniversary of the rebel group’s takeover of Sanaa.

“In this speech, the leader of Houthis incited directly against journalists saying that they were more dangerous than those fighting on the front lines,” remembers al Shihab.